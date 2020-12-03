Search for missing Warren County woman

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

36-year-old Nicole Sue Zwagerman was last seen on Ansley Road in Warrenton.

She is described as having brown hair, green eyes, being 5’06, weighing approximately 105 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a pink hat, a black jacket, black stretch pants and bright pink shoes.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-465-3340 or Dial 911 or the non emergency number 706-465-3003.

https://www.facebook.com/Warren-County-Sheriffs-Office-234859259898653

