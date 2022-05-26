WARREN COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is working to improve the supply of affordable rural housing in Warren County.

According to officials, Senator Ossoff secured a commitment from U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Rural Development, Xochitl Torres Small, to help increase the supply of affordable housing in Georgia during the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday.

In January, Senator Ossoff pushed the Federal Housing Finance Agency to address the inadequate supply of affordable housing across rural Georgia.