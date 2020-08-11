Disabled man reported missing in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Louis Johnson was last seen on Saturday, August 8th at approximately Noon, at his home on Parish Road in Warrenton.

Mr. Johnson is described as a 65-year-old white man, 5’6″ tall, weighing 125lbs with brown hair.

Investigators say he is subject to seizures, easily confused and has difficulty walking. They say he also left all of his medication at home.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-465-3003 or call 911.

