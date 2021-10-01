Warren County Schools to transition to asynchronous learning Monday, Oct. 4th

WARREN COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Warren County Schools will convert to asynchronous learning beginning Monday, Oct. 4th.

Warren County School Superintendent, Christopher Harris, sent NewsChannel 6 the following statement:

In consultation with the Warren County Board of Education, Warren County Schools will convert to asynchronous learning beginning Monday, Oct. 4th through Thursday, Oct. 7th. Several components impacted this decision including increased covid cases in the community, fall break beginning Oct. 8th through Oct. 11th, an open week on the football schedule, and a new nine-week grading period. Our mitigation measures and proactive strategies have yielded positive results for our school system. Certainly, Covid-19 and the delta variant have presented considerable challenges for the school system and others in surrounding areas. Again, this decision does not reflect an outbreak in our school system but rather a continuation of our proactive strategy. This adjustment of our learning model in conjunction with the fall break will allow the district ten days without students while only managing four face-to-face instructional days. While closed, the custodial and cafeteria staff will deep clean the entire facility and the cafeteria. The district will utilize a company to both clean and disinfect auditorium seats and bleachers. We will traditionally return to school on Oct. 12th after the fall break. The school system appreciates the support and trust of the community as we educate their children. The district embraces the importance of doing its part to combat this variant.

Christopher Harris, Warren County School Superintendent