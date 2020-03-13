Warren County Schools to close until further notice

WARREN Co., Ga (WJBF) – Warren County Schools has announced they are closing for two weeks due to the coronavirus.

In a news release, school administrators say: “The Warren County School District is closing its campuses and suspending face-to-face delivery of instruction until further notice. Students are not to report to school until further notice. Teachers and staff will continue to report through Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Each student will receive an education packet so they do not fall behind”.

You can read the entire statement below:

