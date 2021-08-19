Warren County Schools temporarily closed for two weeks

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Warren County Board of Education has decided to temporarily close schools for two weeks out of an abundance of caution due to a rise of COVID-19 activity in the community.

The closure does not reflect an outbreak in the Warren County School System.

We believe this will allow families advance notice to make plans for their children to be home, and receive educational services there. We have to be aware that we are a rural county, with limited testing sites and health care support. Warren County School System

Instructional packets will be available for pick up at both campuses Tuesday, August 24th. The packets will be due back on Monday, August 30th. When the first packets are returned, the second packets will be available and will be due back September 7th.

We fully anticipate being able to return back to school in a traditional manner, five days a week. Specific times and details for pickup will be available on our website and social media tomorrow. Warren County School System

Although campus will be closed for two weeks, football games will not be canceled.