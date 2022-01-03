Warren County extends winter break, assessing plans for classroom return

(NewsNation Now) — Nothing is certain except death and taxes, Ben Franklin said, and this year, the Internal Revenue Service is showing it's just as over the pandemic as the rest of us. The way the IRS is showing that is by returning the tax filing deadline to April.

This year, it’s on April 18. That’s because Emancipation Day falls on Saturday, April 16, and Friday is the observed holiday in D.C. Because federal offices are closed that day, taxes are due on Monday, April 18, 2022. Residents in Maine and Massachusetts must file by April 19, since April 18 is the observed day for Patriots’ Day.