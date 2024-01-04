COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WJBF)- Warren Baptist Church currently sits at the corner of Washington Road and Horizon South Parkway, but the campus will soon expand into something bigger.

” when we started the project that’s now our Grovetown campus, we had no idea what kind of response we would have but of course we’ve been overwhelmed with the growth of the community and with that growth comes the growth of our church” said David McKinley, pastor.

The Columbia Planning Commission is approving the church to build an additional campus in Grovetown using 4 acres near Horizon West Parkway. and build a parking lot at its current location.

“but one of the other critical things is we’re going to have a driveway from the Northside of our property that allows us to connect to the street to the north and it will give us north and south access” said McKinley.

“typical there might be some concerns with the church going into such a heavily industrial area, but Grovetown warren is preexisting without issue” said Dylan Douglas, county planner.

Pastor McKinley says this expansion is very much needed as they continue to grow. The church has more than 11 hundred members plus different ministries.

David McKinley , Warren Baptist Church Pastor

“We have a warren weekday pre school that has nearly a hundred students everyday so parents coming and going on the property and then a lot of other ministries with our military families” said McKinley

Right now, the project is still in the planning stages, making sure all rezoning’s are finalized.

“We actually already purchased and closed on the property we did that toward the end of the year and we’re currently in the process of working through the zoning process to get the approvals for doing a full asphalt parking lot where we are” said McKinley