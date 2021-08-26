Warrant: Georgia teacher used zip ties to restrain child

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An arrest warrant says a Georgia public school teacher facing a charge of cruelty to children used zip ties to restrain a child in her care.

Officials allege Elizabeth Louise Board, a teacher at Godley Station K-8 School in the Savannah-Chatham School District, used the ties August 6th to secure a student to his chair and table.

The warrant reads the child “was unable to defend himself against Mrs. Board’s actions.”

Board, who surrendered to authorities August 16th, faces a felony charge of cruelty to children in the first degree.

The district said the investigation is ongoing.

