Warrant: Chaplain charged after sex act with SC inmate

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a prison chaplain in South Carolina has been arrested after an inmate performed sex acts on him in his office at a women’s prison.

An arrest warrant says 65-year-old Jefferson Kwamina-Crystal was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Authorities say the sex act between the chaplain and the inmate was voluntary and took place at his office at the Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood.

Prison officials say Kwamina-Crystal was fired after his arrest. State law prohibits consensual sexual acts between prison employees and inmates.

Kwamina-Crystal is charged with a felony and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

