AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for a wanted woman.

Laura Taylor is wanted for aggravated assault and exploitation of an elderly or disabled person following an incident on June 30, 2023, on Prague Court.

Investigators say she’s known to frequent the areas of the 2300 Block of Prague Court and the 1100 Block of 12th Ave. in Augusta.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Allison Walker at 706-821-1453 or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s at 706-821-1020.