HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating three alleged Armed Robbery suspects.

The three unknown subjects are wanted in reference to a Burglary that occurred on November 22, 2022 at Country Cuts Hair and Tanning Salon located at 2242 Hephzibah McBean Road.

The subjects were last seen leaving the scene on foot.

If anyone has information about the incident or the suspects pictured, contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.