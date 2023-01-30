AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for rape.

Authorities say 35-year-old Phillip Maurice Ryans is wanted in reference to a rape that occurred on January 29th at at the Scottish Inn located at 1636 Gordon Highway.

Ryans is known to frequent the Deans Bridge Road and Gordon Highway areas.

Anyone that encounters Ryans or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.