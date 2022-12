BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested.

Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon.

