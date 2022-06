AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a wanted woman.

They say Jordan Howard is wanted for:

Trafficking Heroin

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of firearm during commission of a crime

Possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Howard’s last known address is 900 block of Bluebird Road in Augusta.

If you know of her wherebaouts, please contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1425 or (706) 821-1400