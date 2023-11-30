AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We got our first taste of winter this week and while it isn’t sticking around, there are some things you can do to keep your family from being left in the cold.

With temperatures reaching below 50 degrees, you might want to crank your heat up. But with high heating costs and tighter budgets, some may try other options. Local H-V-A-C experts and first responders say whatever you do to keep warm, it’s important to stay safe.

“Never leave a space heater running unattended while you’re sleeping. As comfy as that may be, unplug that heater, layer your bedding up and make sure your heaters are not plugged in,” Augusta Fire Department’s Chiquita Richardson said.

This past week, we’ve seen some of the coldest temperatures so far this year which would cause anyone to want to stay warm, but some alternative heating devices could cause serious damage and injuries.

“Majority of our fires are reported during the colder months– typically around December to February. So, this is when heaters are used most frequently and a lot of times, improperly,” Richardson said.

But Busby’s Heating and Air service and maintenance manager Peter Brodhagen tells NewsChannel 6 a big problem when it comes to colder temperatures is your heating pumps. “…There’s always an emergency heat feature on your thermostat. Each thermostat is a little bit different, but it will have that option on there and we definitely recommend changing that to the emergency heat option. That will utilize your heating elements in the air handler, opposed to running your outside unit.”

Whether your home is new or old, Busby’s Heating and Air Manager Mark Crowe suggest regular maintenance for upkeep especially during this time of year.

“In that 10-to-15-year range is when we typically see systems start having failures. But, with Augusta, we have brand new homes to much older homes. So, it’s a gambit of types of problems we encounter,” Busby’s Heating and Air Manager Mark Crowe said.

While staying warm in colder temperatures is key, safety first should always be at the top of your list. More information on heating safety tips: