Walmart to stop selling ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise

(CNN) – Walmart is no longer selling “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its website.

America’s largest retailer received backlash for t-shirts that featured variations of the “black lives matter” slogan; including “All Lives Matter”, “Blue Lives Matter”, “Irish Lives Matter”, and “Homeless Lives Matter.”

Walmart says they are being sold by third-party sellers on its website.

The retailer has since removed the “All Lives Matter” merchandise, but the other “Lives Matter” products are still available.