Walmart selling ‘Oreo Variety Pack’ complete w/T-shirt

(CNN) – If you’re an Oreo super-fan, Walmart has just the deal for you.
The retail giant’s Oreo variety pack comes with five types of classic Oreos.
From least to most in terms of cream, they are: thins, original, double stuff, mega stuff, and most stuff.
According to bestproducts.com, each variety comes in a full-sized pack.
The website also reports the limited addition package weighs more than four pounds.
It comes with an exclusive t-shirt.
Apparently it’s a very popular item: it sells for $24.99, but at last check it was listed as out of stock on Walmart’s website.
