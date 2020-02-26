Walmart selling ‘Oreo Variety Pack’ complete w/T-shirt

(CNN) – If you’re an Oreo super-fan, Walmart has just the deal for you.

The retail giant’s Oreo variety pack comes with five types of classic Oreos.

From least to most in terms of cream, they are: thins, original, double stuff, mega stuff, and most stuff.

According to bestproducts.com, each variety comes in a full-sized pack.

The website also reports the limited addition package weighs more than four pounds.

It comes with an exclusive t-shirt.

Apparently it’s a very popular item: it sells for $24.99, but at last check it was listed as out of stock on Walmart’s website.

