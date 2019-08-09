Walmart removes violent video games signs and displays

(CNN) – Walmart is removing violent video game displays after two recent shootings in its stores.

Store officials say the move is meant to show respect for the incidents.

It does not change what games are available for sale.

Walmart stores will also stop showing violent movies on tv screens in the electronics department and hunting videos in the sporting goods section.

That’s the part of the store where guns and ammunition are typically sold.

The moves come after Walmart’s CEO promised a “thoughtful and deliberate” response to the shootings earlier this week.

Some hoped that would bring change to the store’s policies on selling firearms.

Walmart is one of the world’s largest sellers of guns and ammunition.

Its policies on those sales remain unchanged.