EVANS (WJBF) – Walmart has a network of 200 Training Academies nationwide, including one in the Walmart Supercenter in Evans at 4469 Washington Rd. The goal is to train Walmart associates on retail skills and lay a path to their career growth.

It’s called Walmart Community Academy, and they’re offering free (virtual for now) classes to the public on everything from personal finance to career advancement to how to purchase a car or home.

