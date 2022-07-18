(WJBF) – Walmart invites communities to get healthy ahead of a new school year at Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. – 2p.m.

Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, COVID-19 and more at pharmacies nationwide.

Select stores will also feature vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access the resources they need. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists

