Walgreens to hire over 9000 workers and give bonuses

(CNN) – Another retailer has announced it’s hiring.

Walgreens says it is looking to hire more than 9500 full-time, part-time, and temporary workers.

The boost in hiring comes in response to the coronavirus.

The pharmacy chain says the positions include customer service associates, pharmacy, technicians, and shift leads.

Walgreens says it plans to fill part of its wanted workforce by hiring furloughed workers from hotel chains.

Current workers are not being left out of the good news.

Walgreens will give them bonuses

It announced full-time employees will receive $300, while part-time hourly employees will receive $150.

