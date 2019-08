FILE- In this June 25, 2018, file photo shows a Walgreens store in Peoria, Ariz. Walgreens said Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2019, that it has decided to raise its minimum age for tobacco sales several weeks after a top federal official chastised the drugstore chain for violating laws restricting access to cigarettes and other products. (AP […]

(CNN) – Walgreens is planning to shut down about two-hundred stores.

The retailer does not plan to announce which stores will close, but says they are in areas that have multiple locations.

Walgreens says the closures represent less than three percent of its U.S. store portfolio.

Most affected employees are expected to be placed elsewhere in the company.

Walgreens competitor CVS closed 46 stores earlier this year.

No word on if any stores in the CSRA will be affected.