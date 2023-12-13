WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – A recently elected councilwoman, calling it quits in Wagener. Taylor Love Wooten cited mistreatment, lack of support, and misuse of money.

“I thought it was gonna be good, but it’s kind of been a challenge,” she said. Wooten was elected to Wagener Town Council nearly two years ago. In her resignation letter, she says she was excluded from important communications and was bullied by the mayor by emails and an exchange at a council meeting.

Mayor Mike Miller:

“Citizen’s input. Okay, no one signed up. I do have a little something I would like to mention. I got several emails recently. This is relative to our opinionating journalist, Pen and Coffee. I’m not sure why she’s so obsessed with myself….”

Taylor Love Wooten:

“This is important?”

Mayor Mike Miller:

“Don’t interrupt me.”

Taylor Love Wooten:

“We can move on to the next?”

Mayor Mike Miller:

“I think you are out of order, counsel lady.”

Taylor Love Wooten:

“I think this has nothing to do with what we need to be….”

Mayor Mike Miller:

“Well, we are going to, this is citizen’s input. I’m a citizen.”

Taylor Love Wooten:

“There’s no citizen input.”

Mayor Mike Miller:

“I agree. Ask you one more time. Silence or leave!”

Wooten also claims she did not get support from her fellow council members. “So one vote can’t really make a difference,” she shared. “So when I would try to say something or when I would try to say, ‘Hey, let’s do this,’ no one else would really speak up. So it was just, if the mayor liked it, then they would say, ‘Okay, let’s do this.'”

She expresses disappointment in the town’s financial mismanagement. “There’s a lot of misuse of money in Wagener.”

NewsChannel 6 obtained bank and credit card statements from Wooten and other sources dating back to October 2019. Documents reveal what Wooten says is questionable spending and money transfers from one account to another to cover payroll and expenses.

“There was $3,000 to cover payroll, another $3,000 three days later to cover and pay bills, $2,000 two more days later to get out of the negative and two more days after that, another $3,000 to cover payroll,” Wooten shared. “In the month of August of this year, there was $13,500 transferred just to the medical center,” she added.

We’ve learned the medical center is owned by the town, but it cannot sustain itself without significant additional funding. The current budget shows no dollar amount approved for the clinic. “That’s one example. We’re behind on IRS state and federal tax,” Wooten shared. “So the employee’s tax and retirement are taken out of their checks, but it’s not being paid in.”

Wooten also touches on issues such as the overall handling of the budget and Christmas bonuses. “The year before last, they give themselves a Christmas bonus, knowing good and well we didn’t really have the money to do it,” she recalled. “This past week, I made the motion that no one receives a Christmas bonus at all employees, us, no one. He said that last year the council decided to give Christmas bonuses. I was on council last year and there was never a discussion about Christmas bonuses at all.”

There are also concerns about the former fire chief, David Watson’s, overtime claims. NewsChannel 6 told you about his resignation back in October on the heels of an internal investigation. A state investigation is still underway. “Well the mayor said, of course he didn’t know anything about it, but his name is on checks. So if his name’s on checks, then he should know about it. Yeah. He’s signing off on it,” she added.

According to the Municipal Association, state law allows three forms of municipal government in South Carolina: mayor-council, council, or council-manager. Records show Wagener serves as a council, weak mayor form. “If Mayor Michael wants it done, then it’s done,” she revealed. “It doesn’t matter if it’s right, or wrong the council disagrees or it’s just his way. He calls meetings the day before. Sometimes they’re not even posted. I feel like they should be in advance.”

According to law, in the council form of government, unless formally authorized, the local council handles administrative responsibilities collectively. Through ordinances, the group delegates administrative powers. We’re still working to get a copy of the current town ordinance.

Trying to address concerns with the state’s Ethics Commission proved unproductive for Wooten. “They’ve tried to give me different names to contact and it just hasn’t worked out,” she says. “Every time I would contact someone they would try and get me in touch with somebody else. So I felt like it was just endless communication.”

NewsChannel 6 did reach out to Mayor Mike Miller for comments. He says the claims were “inaccurate and exaggerated.” An audit by Mauldin & Jenkins aims to clarify some of the financial situation. According to county leaders, that’s pending requested information from the town.