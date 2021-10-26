Wagener Road blocked following collision

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, an accident involving a dump truck and at least one passenger vehicle has Wagener Road shutdown as of noon Tuesday

The call came in to emergency dispatches this morning at 9:34 a.m. as an accident with injuries.

South Carolina State Troopers tell WJBF that at least one vehicle was rolled in the accident and that the dump truck began to leak fuel onto the roadway as a result.

While all vehicles are being towed, the clean-up for the fuel leak will cause a road closure along Wagener Road near Perron Garvin for an undetermined amount of time today.

Detours in the area are set up.

Currently, there is no information on the extent of injuries suffered in the accident, though one individual was entrapped.