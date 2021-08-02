Wadley Police Department hosting job fair featuring more than 20 local employers

WADLEY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Wadley Police Department is hosting a job fair Tuesday, August 2nd, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Wadley Recreation Department Gymnasium at 50 Academy Street.

Those attending are asked to bring several copies of their work history or resume to give to employers they will be meeting in person.

More than 20 companies and organizations will be there, from first responders both public and private, as well as manufacturers and city agencies, and local businesses.

Nightingale Home Health, Georgia State Patrol, The Orchard Gourmet Nuts, Candies, & Gifts in Wrens, O’Reilly’s, Jefferson County 911, Motion Metalworks, Coastal Processing food packing, Motional Metal Works, Thomson Water Department, Thomson Police Department, Washington State Prison, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Battle Lumber, and Popeyes of Louisville, and IBEW International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, among many others, will be present taking resumes and talking to job-seekers about the opportunities available to them.