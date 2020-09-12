Wadley PD searching for man involved in an assault on pregnant girlfriend

WADLEY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Wadley Police Department is continuing to search for the man, they say, assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

23-year-old Rufus Dalton is wanted for aggravated assault, cruelty to children, assault on an unborn child, and criminal trespass.

The incident happened at Peach Lane Apartments on Friday.

Dalton is accused of attacking his girlfriend, who is seven months pregnant with his child, by kicking her multiple times in her abdomen.

If you have any information on where dalton could be, contact the Wadley Police Department at (478) 252-9401.

All calls will remain anonymous.