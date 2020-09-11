WADLEY, Ga (WJBF) – The Wadley Police Department needs the public’s help locating the pictured suspect.
Police say 23-year old Rufus Dalton attacked his pregnant girlfriend by kicking her in the stomach.
The incident happened September 10th, at the Peach Lane Apartments in Wadley.
If you know anything about the incident or Dalton’s whereabouts, contact the Wadley Police Department at (478) 252-9401.
Latest Headlines:
- Suspect arrested in deadly 2019 DUI crash in Aiken County
- Augusta Fire Department honors those we lost on September 11th
- Newsfeed Now: Remembering 9/11; Wildfires rage on in the West
- Wadley PD is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect
- SCHP investigating a deadly accident in Allendale County