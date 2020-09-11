Wadley PD is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect

WADLEY, Ga (WJBF) – The Wadley Police Department needs the public’s help locating the pictured suspect.

Police say 23-year old Rufus Dalton attacked his pregnant girlfriend by kicking her in the stomach.

The incident happened September 10th, at the Peach Lane Apartments in Wadley.

If you know anything about the incident or Dalton’s whereabouts, contact the Wadley Police Department at (478) 252-9401.

