Wadley man hit by a car last week now dead

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, October 7th on the 4100 block Deans Bridge Road. 

21-year old Tyron Cordy of Wadley, Georgia was crossing the southbound lanes of Deans Bridge Road when he was hit by a car.  

Cordy was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he died this morning. 

No autopsy will be done.

