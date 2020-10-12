Wadley man hit by a car last week now dead

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, October 7th on the 4100 block Deans Bridge Road.
21-year old Tyron Cordy of Wadley, Georgia was crossing the southbound lanes of Deans Bridge Road when he was hit by a car.
Cordy was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he died this morning.
No autopsy will be done.
