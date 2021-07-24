VPSA boil water advisories lifted

The judges of the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting have determined the top-tasting waters in the world, as well as the country. (Getty Images)

Gloverville, SC (WJBF)- Valley Public Service Authority advises its customers that they no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Mainly to the customers residing in the Pine Street area in Gloverville in between Freeman Street and Pine Log Road, which were included in the Boil Water Advisory issued on July 23, 2021.

Following an intense flushing of the distribution system, water samples for bacteriological testing were collected and analyzed by Breezy Hill Laboratories. The results of the sampling indicate that the water is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

If you should have any questions concerning this repeal of the Boil Water Advisory, you can contact Valley Public Service Authority at (803) 593-2053