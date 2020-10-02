VP Pence tests negative for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring, according to the final jobs report before the presidential election.

With September’s hiring gain, the economy has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. The roughly 10 million jobs that remain lost exceed the number that the nation shed during the entire 2008-2009 Great Recession.