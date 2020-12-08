VP, Mike Pence, will be in Augusta Thursday; here’s how you can get free tickets

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Thursday, December 10th, Vice President Mike Pence will return to Georgia for a Defend the Majority Rally in Augusta.
The Vice President will deliver remarks on the historic accomplishments of the Trump Administration and the Republican Senate Majority.
The event will be held at Augusta Regional Airport.
Click here to get free tickets!
Thursday, December 10, 2020
- Doors Open at 12:30 pm
- Program Begins at 2:00 pm
- Defend The Majority Rally with Vice President Mike Pence
- 1501 Aviation Way
- Augusta, GA 30906
