AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Chris Johnson moved into the Tax Commissioner’s seat from deputy when Steven Kendrick resigned to run for mayor, he is the incumbent but had never faced voters before.

Now voters in Augusta Richmond County want him to stay in this job.

“People appreciate the way the Tax Commissioners office has been run as you said I’ve been there for ten years so when I was Chief Deputy, I was part of that since I’ve been Tax Commissioner, we’ve been doing things to make sure we’ve continued to provide good services for the citizens of Richmond County, and I think they recognized that,” said Johnson who captured more than 70 percent of the vote.

Now this election was a special election to fill the unexpired term of Steven Kendrick that means Chris Johnson will have to face voters again in two years in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.