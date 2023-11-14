AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Supporters of a new arena in Augusta are celebrating. Voters went to the polls and overwhelmingly approved financing for the facility. A half-cent increase in the local sales tax will cover the cost of the nearly 250-million dollar James Brown Arena. Augusta Commissioner Sean Frantom talks about the benefits of the new building. He also gives us a glimpse at the timeline for demolishing the current JBA, and constructing a new one. Watch our interview and you’ll know what’s coming when it comes to Augusta’s arena. Be sure to join us for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoon at 12:30 on NewsChannel 6.