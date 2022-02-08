Vote over Lincoln County polling places rescheduled

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A meeting to decide if Lincoln County will limit polling locations has been cancelled.
The vote was supposed to take place Wednesday, February 9th.
It would be on whether or not to downsize the number of voting sites from 7 to 3.
Originally it was going to go down to one, but many people spoke out against that.
Tuesday morning, NewsChannel 6 conducted an interview with Lilvender Bolton, the director of the board of elections.
A few hours later, she notified us that the meeting was rescheduled for February 23rd at 5:30pm.