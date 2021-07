DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina welcomes a new president.

Dr. Ronnie Hopkins was unanimously selected by the board of directors as the 10th president of the historically black college.

Hopkins has been serving as interim president since January.

Prior to that, he was the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, and a tenured English professor.

Voorhees’ prior president, D. Franklin Evans left earlier this year to head a college in West Virginia.