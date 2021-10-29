Voorhees College celebrates virtual homecoming festivities

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina is gearing up for Homecoming 2021.

Homecoming week is Nov. 7 through Nov. 14. The theme is “Celebrating Our Next Level of Excellence.”

School leaders say in order to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, only Voorhees students with appropriate ID will be allowed to participate in on-campus in-person activities. Friends and supporters can participate virtually.

A full schedule of virtual events, beginning Nov. 8, is available at https://www.voorhees.edu/alumni/2021-homecoming.

The virtual homecoming kickoff is Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. Other virtual homecoming highlights include Alumni Giving Tuesday and basketball games against Paine College both on Nov. 9. An Alumni Showcase will be held on Nov. 11. The Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Nov. 12. The homecoming basketball games against Clinton College will happen on Nov. 13. The times for these virtual events are listed on the schedule. To attend an event virtually, visit https://www.voorhees.edu/alumni/2021-homecoming at the time of the event.

“We encourage friends and supporters to participate virtually in homecoming this year. By staying away from campus, you will help us to have a healthy and safe homecoming week. We look forward to 2022 when we hope to have more on-campus in-person activities and events,” said Ronnie Hopkins, president of Voorhees College in a news release.

Student homecoming activities begin Nov. 7 and continue through Nov. 14 for those with Voorhees students with ID only.