ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — Several teenagers are giving up their fall break from school to give back to the less fortunate in our area. “It is just such a joy to see them with so much energy and so much willingness to do this,” Sarah McDuffie told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the project.

It’s a big mission in the small town of Allendale. An army of 70 teenagers came in from Connecticut to Allendale with a goal — helping people like McDuffie and sister Gloria Drayton get much-needed repairs to their home. The nearly 80-year-old house got a wash down, the roof repaired, a flower garden, and areas painted. “We’ve looked at the house and we knew there were things that needed to be done. Sometimes they, you know, people come and give us a price and we don’t see ’em anymore,” Gloria Drayton said.

The effort was a part of a mission trip for The Congregational Church of New Canaan. This year was special because COVID threw a wrench in it last year. “We didn’t get that interpersonal element, with COVID, we were just kind of working on site, but we didn’t get to interact with anyone,” Ellie Parkhill added. Right around the corner, Gloria Harvey’s house got some much-needed TLC. The group replaced her roof and added a new ramp. “I would have to do it really. I would have to do it and I’m not really able to do it. Yeah. I have a lot of disabilities. So I’m just grateful,” Gloria Harvey shared.

The team did carpentry work, painting, and added flowers for Verinia Gadson. Her mother’s flowers were award-winning. Now that they will be back, she’s able to carry that torch. “You name the flower, my mother had it in the yard,” she remembered. “They’d take pictures of her and her yard. Mother had flowers even where I’m sitting and you are all around,” she added.

An after-school program for the children of Allendale — Emma’s Helping Hands — saw work done, including planting flowers, herb gardens, and a new playground. “They came with their labor to do the work and they also are supplying whatever needs that they had to have to do the work with. So this is a huge blessing for Allendale and I am so grateful,” Allendale Town Council member Lottie Lewis said. “Every year we keep coming back, and more people keep joining and making this a bigger group just because they hear all the stories about how much we love to help other groups,” volunteer Reagan Bailey said.

Work is expected to wrap up Friday. The group will head back to Connecticut Saturday.