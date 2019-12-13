Volunteer gets 75 years for abusing boys in church bathroom

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) – A former volunteer at a South Carolina megachurch has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for molesting boys as young as 3 in a bathroom during a children’s program.

News outlets report 29-year-old Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett was convicted on six charges related to four of the 15 children police have identified as victims of sexual abuse at NewSpring Church in Charleston.

Prosecutors showed surveillance video during trial of Hazlett leading preschool-age boys to the church’s bathroom and abusing them. Hazlett said an abusive upbringing and mental illness led him to his actions.

A judge sentenced him to the maximum time for the sex crime counts.