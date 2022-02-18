Visit Aiken Ambassador Initiative hopes to increase tourism in the city

AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- The City of Aiken’s tourism department is taking a new approach to increasing tourism. It’s called the Visit Aiken Ambassador Initiative.

The program is a partnership is between the tourism department and USC-Aiken. The goal is to teach local businesses how to create a good relationship with tourists and keep them coming back to Aiken.

The 4 hour program takes place in a classroom setting over two days. Participants will learn more about customer service, communication and how to build solid customer relationships.

“The end goal is for every visitor to have a great experience with- a great first impression really– with Aiken,” said Samantha Radford, the City of Aiken’s Tourism Manager. “We want their very first impression with Aiken to be positive. To be one that creates and experience that makes them want to return to Aiken. And then of course maybe after a repeat visit someone might want to relocate to Aiken.”

Sarah Morris is the Community Relations Director at Horse Creek Academy. She said she hopes to use what she learned in the program to connect families at the school with local business and events.

“Our school is really involved in the concept of a village and being a community and to be part of a village is to be involved. And so I was really interested in connecting with other leaders in Aiken, learning more about the history and ways that we can weave together as a community to promote Aiken and embrace it and appreciate it more,” Morris explained.

This session just ended but registration for the next session is already open. It’s free, will take place in May and spots are limited.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Visit Aiken Ambassador Initiative.

CLICK HERE to register for the classes.