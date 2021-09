AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A town hall meeting about COVID-19 in happening Saturday, September 18.

Good shepherd Augusta is putting it on and it’s virtual.

On Facebook and YouTube live starting at 1 p.m., we’re told there will be discussions and insights on the latest trends, treatment and effects, and answers to your questions about the virus.

You can access the live feed, here:

Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/goodshepherdaugustaga/

YouTube Live: https://www.youtube.com/c/GoodShepherdAugusta