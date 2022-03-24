AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Thursday night, a virtual forum gave many people the chance to to hear from the candidates running for Mayor of Augusta for the first time.

The candidates involved included Charlie Hannah, . A. K. Hasan, . Garnett Johnson, Lucas V. Johnson,. Steven Kendrick , Dr. Lori Myles, Marion Williams and Donald Bradshaw.

Many talked about accountability especially when it comes to handling the city’s finances.

Some also talked about how if elected they would use their role as mayor to work with commissioners to address issues in districts.

Election day is May 24.

You can watch the full forum here: https://fb.watch/bYVEl-yW8P/