Virtual Arts in the Heart Craft festival begins today

CSRA (WJBF) – The Annual Arts in the Heart festival was cancelled this year due to COVID-19. Organizers decided to move the event online for 2020.

You can read the entire press release below:

The Greater Augusta Arts Council is pleased to announce the Fine Arts & Crafts Market digital shopping experience will begin this week on www.ArtsintheHeartofAugusta.com. The celebration of the digital market will be promoted on the Arts Council websites, e-newsletters and social media platforms over the next month.

This new digital campaign will introduce new artists, as well as beloved returning artists, who would have been set up in this year’s Fine Arts and Crafts Market. There were 186 artists who applied, and 110 artists made the original juried event list, with another 22 juried on the waitlist. After the festival was cancelled, the 110 were refunded their booth fees and the Arts Council staff began work on promoting all 132 artists who were accepted in the original event and on the waitlist.

The Fine Arts and Crafts Market at Arts in the Heart of Augusta is a rigorously juried entry process with many requirements of the artists. Their work must be handmade by the artist only (no workshops) and of high-quality. A jury committee selects the top artists after reviewing applications for weeks.

From now through the original 2020 dates of the festival, the Arts Council will feature more than 60 artists who have e-commerce platforms available. This allows patrons who would normally shop at the Arts in the Heart Fine Arts & Crafts Market the opportunity to still do so online. There are 23 local artists currently in digital line up, and out of the 132 juried artists, 72 hail from Georgia and South Carolina. Included are 13 artists who previously won awards for their work at the Arts in the Heart Festival. The Arts Council is excited to promote the wide array of mediums and talents in the Digital Fine Arts and Crafts Market.

Patrons are encouraged to visit the Arts in the Heart website when searching for a particular type of art or looking for a specific artist. The search function of the site allows users to look up artists by medium and by name. Each artist listing includes images, website links, and contact information for all artists who provided those details.

Be sure to follow the Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival and Greater Augusta Arts Council social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for ongoing artist highlights.