COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A wanted fugitive from Tazewell County, Virginia has been captured by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, Derek “Reece” Sameul Ringstaff, 37, was captured by the CCSO early Wednesday morning.

According to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, a wanted alert circulated for Ringstaff by them and the U.S. Marshal Service on Friday, December 23rd due to Ringstaff being wanted on outstanding warrants for Possession of Child Pornography and Larceny.

According to social media, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office named CCSO as the arresting agency, and according to authorities, Ringstaff is currently booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

Tazewell County is located near Virginia’s Northwest border with Tennessee and West Virginia.