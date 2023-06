As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the low to upper 60s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for today due to the potential for strong to severe storms. Storms may produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, heavy rain that could lead to local flooding, and an isolated Tornado risk. Rain and storms will continue for Thursday with highs both days in the low to mid 80s.

