BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — A community came together to honor a local member of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. “We’ll pray for the life that he had and he gave it a service to everyone here,” law riders motorcycle club member David Edwards told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Cayce Police Senior Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty following an hours-long standoff Sunday. The suspect later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. “I just couldn’t believe how it happened,” Corey added.

Thursday, blue lights lid the road near Batesburg-Leesville High School in officer Barr’s honor. Hundreds of people, including police officers, first responders, K-9s, and bike clubs were in line at the fine arts center before doors opened early that afternoon. “When something like this comes, it’s our brother, we gotta be here for him,” Edwards said. “So we’re ride on the bikes. We come up here and celebrate his life,” he added.



Traffic was at a standstill several blocks away while the community paid tribute to the falling officer. “I came out here today. I did not know the officer personally, but we are from Batesburg he’s from Batesburg. So that makes us family and I appreciate what he did when he laid down his life for someone else,” Batesburg resident Tasha Rogers added. Batesburg resident Cooper Moody came to “remember Drew.” “It was a lot of police cops out here and to represent for the police that passed away. So I came out here to support the police and support Batesburg,” Batesburg resident Journey Williams said.

Some remembered him personally. “He went to Ridge Spring Monetta High School. He graduated from there and he was our volunteer firefighter for the Monetta Fire Department and a super great kid he was a great person all around,” Batesburg resident Amber Moody said.



Others remember him for the love of his K-9. “. I love dogs and I know he love dogs and he’s from my town and God bless him and rest in peace,” Batesburg resident Natalie Gary said.

A community devastated by loss is coming together to offer prayers to those he touched the most. “So say a prayer for his family,” Edwards added.

