VIDEO | Trump calls reporter ‘terrible’ following question on scared Americans

(CNN) – An NBC News reporter is responding after President Trump attacked him during the daily coronavirus briefing Friday.

Peter Alexander says he was giving the President a chance to reassure Americans, when he asked Trump to speak to people who are scared.

Peter Alexander/NBC News Reporter: “What do you say the Americans were scared though? Maybe 200 who are dead. 14,000 who are sick. Millions, as you witnessed, who are scared right now. What do you say to Americans who are watching right now who are scared?” President Trump: “I said that you’re a terrible reporter. That’s what I say. I think it’s a very nasty question, and I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people. The American people are looking for answers, and they’re looking for hope, and you’re doing sensationalism. And the same with NBC and Comcast. I don’t call it Comcast. I called Con-cast. Let me just ask for whom you work. Let me just tell you something that’s really bad reporting and you ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism. Let’s see if it works. It might and it might not. I happen to feel good about it, but who knows. I’ve been right a lot. Let’s see what happens.”

Alexander also says I a statement, President Trump probably hasn’t worried about fiances much in his life.

Millions of Americans are expected to report job losses due to coronavirus.

The U.S. stock market is ending its worst week since 2008.

Goldman Sachs predicts the U.S. economy will shrink at an annual rate of 24% next quarter.

