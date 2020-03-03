VIDEO | Tornado moves thru TV station parking lot

(CNN) – WTVF’S Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg — live on the air as a tornado slammed the area near the TV studio in downtown Nashville overnight.

You can hear him yelling at people to get inside and warning viewers to take cover.

Authorities have confirmed multiple deaths after violent storms tore through Nashville and Central Tennessee.

The storms included at least one tornado.

According to the national weather service, tornadoes were reported at least three times along a 145-mile stretch.

Homes were leveled, dozens of buildings were damaged, and authorities say numerous people have been hospitalized.

Tens of thousands of power outages were reported in the region Tuesday morning.

