VIDEO | Police: Gunman, 93, mad about apartment damage wounds worker

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Police say a 93-year-old gunman upset about water damage in his Las Vegas apartment wounded a maintenance manager in an office.

Police released video of the attack this week also showing an officer firing through a glass door at the gunman as he stood over the wounded maintenance manager.

Robert Thomas wasn’t hit, and the maintenance manager has been released from a hospital. Thomas appeared in court Tuesday, where a judge ordered him held on $25,000 bail.

He faces a preliminary hearing later this month on attempted murder, kidnapping and weapon charges.

LAS VEGAS, Nv (KLAS) – “I did not want to hurt the guy, I just wanted to screw him up a little.”

THIS IS ROBERT THOMAS IN COURT.

A LOT OF PEOPLE WANT TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THE 93-YEAR-OLD.

“I don’t want to kill the guy, I just wanted to .. I shot, I did not shoot him in the head.”

POLICE SAY HE OPENED FIRE ON A MAINTANCE WORKER SHOOTING HIM TWICE IN THE LEGS LAST THURSDAY.

THIS IS VIDEO FROM INSIDE THE APARTMENT COMPLEX OFFICE– THOMAS WAS UPSET ABOUT WATER DAMAGE IN HIS APARTMENT…

POLICE ARRIVED A SHORT TIME LATER SHOOTING AT THOMAS, THE BULLET GRAZED HIM AND HE WAS ARRESTED.

THE WORKER WAS TREATED AT THE HOSPITAL.

IN COURT THOMAS TOLD THE JUDGE HE WAS IN THE NAVY, HE SAID HE HAS PNEUMONIA IN HIS RIGHT LUNG AND DOES NOT HAVE FAMILY.

“there are a lot of interesting characters, he is one.”

TODAY WE CAUGHT UP WITH A NEIGHBOR…

HE DID WANT TO SHOW HIS FACE ON CAMERA…

HE DESCRIBED THOMAS AS A MYSTERIOUS MAN.

“he didn’t talk to anybody, he would tip his hat he reminded me of old Vegas.”

NEWS OF THE SHOOTING CAME AS A SURPRISE…

HE AND OTHERS SAY THEY WOULD SEE HIM OFTEN WALK OUT OF HIS APARMENT DRESSED IN A SUIT WITH A HAT LIKE YOU SEE HERE, BUT NOBODY KNEW WHERE EXACTLY HE WAS GOING.

“he went out everyday, probably went to a casino.”

THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY SAYS THIS CASE IS DIFFERENT.

“We don’t get a lot of 93-year-olds that barge into an apartment complex and shoot people.”

D.A. STEVE WOLFSON SAYS THEY WILL BE LOOKING INTO THOMAS’ MENTAL STATE..

“what we may do is consider a phsycologial evaluation to know what is going on in this mans head…the more information we know about him the better.”