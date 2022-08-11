LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police have released body camera videos of officers interacting with and then arresting former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

Police released the videos Thursday, two days after Lynch’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. Officers arrested Lynch, 36, around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Marshawn Lynch before his arrest in Las Vegas. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Officers said they found Lynch “asleep behind the wheel with the vehicle in an undrivable condition.” The car, a 2020 Shelby GT500 Coupe, was unregistered, police said.

The videos, which are essentially the same event records from different angles, show Lynch in the car with a door open and a tire missing from a wheel.

“I’m not driving,” Lynch tells the officers. “The car’s not on.”

Several officers full Marshawn Lynch out of a car in Las Vegas. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Officers then pull him out of the car and handcuff him. Officers noted he smelled of alcohol.

“No more games today,” one officer said while handcuffing Lynch.

Other videos show officers discussing their investigation after Lynch’s arrest.

“He did a bunch of loops through parking lots,” one officer said. “I followed all of his markings and it leads back here.”

According to an arrest report, officers smelled alcohol on his breath and in his car and noticed that he had bloodshot eyes and was only wearing one shoe. (LVMPD/KLAS)

“I’ve never seen the dude,” another officer said.

“He’s one of the toughest running backs. He runs over people,” another replied.

Digital reporter Duncan Phenix with Nexstar’s KLAS contacted the California dealership that sold the car. A person there said Lynch bought the car in December 2019. A listing for the sale said the car’s MSRP was $170,000.

Lynch is facing charges of DUI liquor and/or drugs, failure or refusal to surrender proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in a travel lane.

He is due in Las Vegas Municipal Court on Dec. 7.

Lynch most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks and played for the then-Oakland Raiders for the 2017-18 season. The five-time Pro Bowler known affectionately by fans as “Beast Mode” for his ability to run over tacklers won a Super Bowl in 2014 with the Seattle Seahawks.

Marshawn Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on Aug. 9, 2022. (City of Las Vegas/KLAS)

“Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” Lynch’s attorneys Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff said in a statement to 8 News Now. “Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”